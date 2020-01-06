As anti-Semitic attacks continue, police probe bus assault on 15-year-old

“The attackers taunted the teen with anti-Semitic remarks while attempting to rob him,” said the New York Post.

By World Israel News Staff

The New York Police Department’s Hate Crimes Task Force has been probing an incident that took place last week in which a Jewish teenager was attacked on a city bus in Brooklyn.

Two strangers allegedly grabbed his earbuds and yarmulke while brandishing a knife and making anti-Semitic remarks, according to police.

The suspects gave the victim, Zachary Hershkovich, 15, his belongings back before exiting the bus, police added.

The attempted robbery in Brooklyn’s Sheepshead Bay neighborhood was at least the 11th reported anti-Semitic attack in New York City over the course of a week and followed a stabbing attack at a rabbi’s home in Monsey, New York during Chanukah, noted the New York Post.

“The attackers taunted the teen with anti-Semitic remarks while attempting to rob him,” said the paper.

Less than 24 hours before this incident took place, a video had emerged of an attack in Brooklyn in which an Orthodox Jew was “bashed with a chair” by a group of assailants, the Post reported.

A deadly shooting took place at a kosher market in Jersey City in December.

On Sunday, a march took place in New York City to protest the rise in anti-Semitic attacks in the area.