Attacked IDF post operated ‘like Oct. 7th didn’t happen’ – Report

Israeli soldiers take positions at the scene of a shooting attack, at the Tayasir checkpoint east of Tubas, in the West Bank on February 4, 2025. (Flash90/Nasser Ishtayeh)

By World Israel News Staff

The army post in northern Samaria that was the scene of a recent deadly terror attack had operated according to lax security standards, according to a report from Hebrew-language outlet KAN News.

Two IDF reservists were killed and eight others were wounded when a terrorist infiltrated a military compound and observation tower next to the Tayasir checkpoint on Tuesday.

The terrorist, armed with an M-16 automatic assault rifle and clad in a bulletproof vest, reportedly scouted out the site days in advance of the attack.

He then snuck into the compound under the cover of darkness in the early hours of Tuesday morning, then attacked at around 6:00 am.

There were 12 soldiers present in the compound at the time of the attack, with two shot fatally and another eight sustaining wounds from gunfire.

The terrorist managed to ascend the observation tower at the site, killing a soldier inside the pillbox and another on the ground.

The troops at the Tayasir outpost engaged in a minutes-long firefight with the terrorist, but failed to neutralize him.

A soldier from a back-up squad eventually hurled a grenade at the terrorist, finally killing the assailant and ending the attack.

The perpetrator was later identified as Mohammad Daraghmeh. His brother, Ahmad Daraghmeh, was the commander of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s Tubas Battalion and was killed by Israeli security forces in February 2024.

The army has pledged to “learn lessons” from the deadly attack, referring to it as a “difficult incident.”

The attack demonstrated a major security failure on the part of the IDF, with many questioning how the terrorist was able to access the compound so easily.

“The lessons haven’t been learned, unfortunately, as if October 7 never happened,” a security source told KAN News.

Maj. Ofer Yung and Maj. Avraham Tzvi (Tzvika) Friedman were killed in the attack.

Yung leaves behind a wife and two children, and Friedman is survived by his wife and six children.