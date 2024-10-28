Australia slams door on Holocaust denier Candace Owens

‘Australia’s national interest is best served when Candace Owens is somewhere else.’

By Jewish Breaking News

The self-inflicted implosion of Candace Owens’ public career hit another milestone Sunday, as Australian officials deemed her antisemitic rhetoric too toxic for their shores.

“From downplaying the impact of the Holocaust with comments about German SS officer Josef Mengele through to claims that Muslims started slavery, Candace Owens has the capacity to incite discord in almost every direction,” announced Immigration Minister Tony Burke.

“Australia’s national interest is best served when Candace Owens is somewhere else.”

Owens, who was dismissed from conservative media company The Daily Wire in March following a series of antisemitic comments, had planned a speaking tour with tickets selling for $100.

Jewish groups had been campaigning since August for the visa cancellation, when Burke first indicated he would block her entry, telling media outlets: “Tickets to these events are selling for $100. I hope she has a good refunds policy.”

Her visa cancellation received rare bipartisan support, with Opposition immigration spokesman Dan Tehan backing the government’s move to prevent the spread of what he termed “hateful messages.”

Owens has a long history of vocal antisemitism and Holocaust revisionism. On one occasion, she suggested a systematic effort by Israel to persecute Germans after the Holocaust.

She has faced particular scrutiny for describing Nazi doctor Mengele’s experiments on Auschwitz prisoners as “bizarre propaganda” and claiming that Israel was founded by a “cult.”

Moreover, Owen’s defense of Kanye West’s antisemitic remarks about Jewish influence in media and her accusations of “secret Jewish gangs” controlling Hollywood have led the Anti-Defamation Commission (ADC) to applaud Australia’s decision to ban the rabid antisemite.

“A known peddler of dangerous rhetoric against Jews and other groups, and unapologetic Holocaust denier, is a victory for the millions of Jewish souls and millions of others whose memory she so shamelessly desecrated,” the ADC wrote on X.

“This is more than just a visa being revoked. This is a tribute to every single survivor who bore witness to the horrors of Auschwitz.”