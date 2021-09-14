Bahrain’s first ambassador to Israel presents credentials

Diplomatic ceremony was one day before anniversary of the Abraham accords.

By David Hellerman, World Israel News

One day before the first anniversary of the signing of the Abraham accords, Bahrain’s first ambassador to Israel presented his credentials to President Isaac Herzog on Tuesday.

Following the presentation, Herzog and Ambassador Khaled Yousif Al-Jalahma held diplomatic talks and issued a joint statement.

Jalahma said that “peace is the strategic choice of the Kingdom of Bahrain… His Majesty the King believes that dialogue, understanding, and confidence-building are lofty principles and main foundations for achieving cooperation between nations and peoples.”

“I am confident that this historic step will lay a solid foundation for relations between our two countries, based on the values of tolerance and coexistence between peoples, beliefs, and religions,” he added.

Explaining the significance of the Abraham accords and the Gulf state’s new relationship with Israel, Jalahama said, “These are not only brave and historic steps, these are giant steps into a future of peace, security, and prosperity for us all. I am confident that the Abraham Accords will forge a path and inspire all nations to strive for a better, more prosperous and secure world.”

September 15 marks the one-year anniversary of the White House signing ceremony where Israel, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates agreed to normalize ties with Israel. Later in 2020, Israel forged similar agreements with Sudan and Morocco.

Israel plans to open its embassy in Manama by the end of the year. Veteran diplomat Eitan Na’eh will serve as Israel’s ambassador. In June, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid dedicated Israel’s embassy in the UAE.

Earlier on Tuesday, Herzog received the credentials of new ambassadors from Greece, Spain, Estonia, Mexico and the Vatican.

Herzog was invited by Mexican Ambassador Mauricio Ecanero Figueroa to visit Mexico in 2022 to celebrate the 70th anniversary of Israel-Mexico relations. Herzog extended a parallel invitation to Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.