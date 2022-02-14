Bennett departs on historic visit to Bahrain

Bennett’s visit to the Kingdom is the first ever by an Israeli prime minister.

By World Israel News Staff

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will depart Monday evening for a landmark visit to Bahrain at the invitation of Bahraini Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad al-Khalifa.

He will meet with Bahraini Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad al-Khalifa.

The two leaders first met at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) held this past November in Glasgow, where the Crown Prince invited the Israeli premier to make his first official visit to Bahrain.

Discussions will revolve around ways to strengthen bilateral ties and enhance prosperity in the region.

An important focus will be the advancement of diplomatic and economic issues, with an emphasis on technology and innovation, Bennett’s office said.

Bennett will also meet with the kingdom’s ministers of Finance, Industry and Transport and with representatives of the local Jewish community.