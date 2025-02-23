Bibas family thanks public for ‘warm embrace, tears’

The family added that those who wish to pay their final respects to Shiri, Kfir, and Ariel can do so along the funeral route, which will be publicized.



By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Family members of murdered hostage Shiri Bibas and her children Kfir and Ariel issued a statement on Sunday thanking the public for its support.

Yarden Bibas, the only member of his family released alive from Hamas captivity, and Dana Siton Silberman, the sister of Shiri Bibas, released a statement following the confirmation that Shiri, Kfir, and Ariel were murdered by terrorists.

“During these painful and difficult days, there are no words to describe the level of gratitude we feel towards all of you. The warm embrace, love, and strength that you have sent us from all over Israel and the world strengthen us and accompany us in these moments of crisis.”

They added, “We feel the open hearts, the immense embrace, your pain alongside ours – which we do not take for granted.”

The statement continued, “This Wednesday, we will accompany Shiri, Kfir, and Ariel on their final journey. We are aware that many of you wish to be there, to pay your respects, express your love, and say your goodbyes with us.”

“However, in order to allow the family to say their goodbyes in the most personal and intimate way, and due to space limitations, the funeral ceremony itself will be limited to family members and close friends.”

The family added that those who wish to pay their final respects to Shiri, Kfir, and Ariel can do so along the funeral route, which will be publicized.

Additionally, the family is coordinating live-streamed eulogies that will be available for the public to watch.

The family concluded, “We thank you all from the bottom of our hearts – for the love, the embrace, and the tears we have all shared. We do not have enough words to express our appreciation for all that you have given us during this time.”