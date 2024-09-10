Biden ‘frustrated’ after Hamas makes new demands, threatening to sink ceasefire talks

President Joe Biden speaks during a visit to the U.A. Local 190 Training Center in Ann Arbor, Mich., Friday, Sept. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

White House calls on Qatar and Egypt to pressure Hamas not to demand release of terrorists serving life sentences in Israeli prisons, expressing administration’s ‘frustration’ over Hamas’ new position.

By World Israel News Staff

The Biden administration is increasingly “frustrated” with Hamas’ position in hostage and ceasefire negotiations, after the terror group added yet another condition to an agreement, The Washington Post reported Monday evening.

The White House had hoped to reach a breakthrough in talks by proposing a new “take-it-or-leave-it” outline to both sides in the coming days, but saw those hopes dashed when Hamas issued a new demand as a condition for a ceasefire day, insisting that the jailed terrorists to be released by Israel in exchange for the return of Israeli civilian captives include a number of terrorists currently serving life sentences for murder.

Aware that Hamas’ new demand is a non-starter for Israel, with White House officials quoted by the Post, citing a source familiar with discussions on the hostage deal, calling it a “poison pill” for the negotiations.

Hitherto, hostage deal talks have been based around the previous outline put forth by the Biden administration, under which terrorists convicted of murder would only be released in exchange for Israeli soldiers held hostage – not civilians.

Some 150 terrorists serving life sentences are expected to be released as part of the first phase of a ceasefire deal, in exchange for the return of five female IDF soldiers.

The White House is reportedly urging Egypt and Qatar to pressure Hamas to withdraw its new demand, with Biden administration officials reportedly telling senior Egyptian and Qatari officials the U.S. is “frustrated” by the terror group’s new position.

According to a report by Yedioth Aharanoth, two senior U.S. officials said Hamas’ new demand was the largest point of contention now blocking progress on the hostage deal.

The two told a conference in Washington D.C. Monday that Israel’s insistence on retaining control over the Phildelphi Corridor on the Egypt-Gaza border was a minor issue, and not the cause of the current deadlock.