BIDEN: Nuclear deal 'dead, but we're not gonna announce it' December 20, 2022

"We don't want any deals with the Mullahs," the U.S. president told Iranian Americans, but he cannot announce it "for a lot of reasons."

President Biden asked if he will announced the Iran deal is dead by Iranian Americans: "It is dead but we're not gonna announce it" 🤦🏼♀️ #IranRevoIution pic.twitter.com/Qakgj6Lz06 — Emily Schrader – אמילי שריידר امیلی شریدر (@emilykschrader) December 20, 2022

Iran nuclear dealJCPOAJoe BidenUS Mideast policy