Biden raps Israel after UN peacekeepers injured in IDF airstrikes

Dozens of countries criticize IDF after UN peacekeepers injured in Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon; Israel says Hezbollah terrorists hiding near UN positions.

By World Israel News Staff

The U.S. joined dozens of other nations in criticizing Israel over its air campaign against Hezbollah terrorists in southern Lebanon, after a number of United Nations peacekeepers were injured in IDF airstrikes.

Five members of the United Nations Interim Force In Lebanon (UNIFIL) mission have been injured over the past week, including two who were injured in an Israeli airstrike Friday on a Hezbollah position in Naquora.

Israel has defended its actions, saying Hezbollah terrorists have intentionally operated near UNIFIL positions to discourage Israeli attacks, adding that the IDF makes every effort to avoid harming UNIFIL peacekeepers while still striking Hezbollah positions.

But at least 40 countries which have contributed soldiers to the international force condemned Israel over the weekend, demanding the IDF halt its airstrikes.

“We consider UNIFIL’s role as particularly crucial in the light of the escalating situation in the region,” the joint statement read.

“We therefore strongly condemn recent attacks on the UNIFIL peacekeepers. Such actions must stop immediately and should be adequately investigated.”

President Joe Biden on Friday said his administration was calling on Israel to refrain from attacks which could hit UNIFIL peacekeepers.

“Are you asking Israel to stop hitting U.N. peacekeepers?” one reporter asked the president.

“Absolutely, positively,” Biden responded.

In a separate statement by France, Italy, and Spain, the three largest European contributors of soldiers to UNIFIL expressed “outrage” at the Israeli airstrikes.

“These attacks constitute a serious violation of the obligations of Israel under UNSCR 1701 and under humanitarian international law,” the three countries said in a statement.

“We recall that all peacekeepers must be protected and reiterate our praise for the continued and indispensable commitment of UNIFIL troops/personnel in this very challenging context.”

France, Italy, and Spain further called for an immediate ceasefire in Lebanon.

First established in 1978 following Israel’s Operation Litani in southern Lebanon, UNIFIL is comprised of nearly 10,000 peacekeepers from 46 different countries.

The organization’s mandate, which has been amended repeatedly since the force’s formation, includes maintaining stability along the Israel-Lebanese border, ensuring the demilitarization of the Hezbollah terrorist organization, preventing cross-border smuggling, and bolstering Lebanese government control over southern Lebanon.

Israel has argued that UNIFIL has failed to fulfill its mandated mission of ensuring the disarmament of Hezbollah, as required in United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701, passed to end the Second Lebanon War in 2006.