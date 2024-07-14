Biden sends another $100M to ‘Palestinians’

President Joe Biden waves as he walks down the steps of Air Force One at Vilnius International Airport in Vilnius, Lithuania, Monday, July 10, 2023. Biden is in Lithuania to attend the NATO Summit. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Start a war, kill over 1,000 people in the name of Islam, and get three-quarters of a billion in aid.

By Daniel Greenfield, Frontpage Magazine

USAID boss Samantha Power has some news for Americans. Another $100 million for terrorists.

Today, Administrator Samantha Power announced that the United States, through USAID, will provide an additional $100 million in critical humanitarian assistance for Palestinians in dire need throughout Gaza and Judea and Samaria.

Critical and dire need. So critical and so dire that we’ve been lied to and told that all the Islamic terrorists and their supporters have been starving to death for 8 months.

And yet somehow it never actually seems to happen,

Meanwhile, every Hamas terrorist leader is morbidly obese.

Biden announced $100 million in aid after the Hamas attacks. How much are we up to now?

This new funding, provided under the recently passed bipartisan National Security Supplemental, brings the total humanitarian aid that the United States has announced for Palestinians since the beginning of the conflict to more than $774 million.

Start a war, kill over 1,000 people in the name of Islam, and get three-quarters of a billion in aid.

Or what Samantha Power blandly calls “the beginning of the conflict”.

And we wonder why Islamic terrorism is so commonplace.

In 2022, the Biden administration put out a press release bragging that,”since April 2021, the United States has provided over half a billion dollars in assistance for the Palestinians, including more than $417 million in humanitarian assistance for Palestinian refugees through UNRWA, $75 million in support through USAID, and $20.5 million in COVID and Gaza recovery assistance.”

In response, Hamas was able to pull off Oct 7.

But sure, let’s send another $100 million to the terrorists through the UN.

This funding will support USAID’s partner the UN World Food Program (WFP) to deliver urgently needed food assistance in Gaza and Judea and Samaria.

The executive director of the WFP is Cindy McCain who has been claiming for the worse part of a year that everyone in Gaza already starved to death. Meanwhile, the UN refuses to deliver food until the war ends.

The Biden Gaza pier was shut down because the UN boycotted it to protest an Israeli hostage rescue.

When does it end?