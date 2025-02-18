British motorbiking couple detained in Iran

The couple’s last public appearance was a YouTube video filmed in the historical city of Yazd on January 3rd. They were due to reach Pakistan by January 4th, but never checked into their hotel in Kerman.

By Jewish Breaking News

Just days before their disappearance, British couple Craig and Lindsay Foreman wrote about their belief that “most humans are good, kind people wanting to live a good life.”

Now, the 51-year-old carpenter and his 52-year-old psychologist wife find themselves detained in Iran’s notorious prison system.

Combining their love for motorcycle travel with academic curiosity, the Foremans’ were on a global expedition to explore different cultures’ perspectives on living a “good life.”

However, their pursuit of happiness would take a wrong turn when they entered Iran from Armenia around December 30, the Telegraph reports.

Despite the UK government’s warnings against travel to the region, the Foremans’ remained optimistic.

“The UK government advises against all but essential travel to these areas, and the news paints a pretty grim picture,” they wrote on Facebook as they began their adventure into the Islamic Republic.

“But here’s the thing: overlanders and travelers who’ve ventured through these regions speak of nothing but warm hospitality, incredible landscapes, and memories that last a lifetime.”

Their early experiences seemed to confirm this hope. Accompanied by a tour guide, they visited the country’s ancient cities of Tabriz, Tehran, and Isfahan. On January 2nd, Lindsay shared what would become her final Instagram post.

“Travel has a way of reminding you of what really matters,” she wrote. “On this journey around the world, we’ve felt a deep sense of connection – and nowhere more so than here in Iran.”

The couple’s last public appearance was a YouTube video filmed in the historical city of Yazd on January 3rd. They were due to reach Pakistan by January 4th, but never checked into their hotel in Kerman.

On Thursday, Iranian state-run media outlets revealed their detention. However, the Foremans’ arrest had little to do with any actual wrongdoing.

“They weren’t arrested for committing a crime – they’re British citizens and that alone is enough to justify their detention and then phone England and ask for something,” an Iranian government source tells the Telegraph.

The Foremans’ are reportedly being held in Kerman, a decision that the source suggests may be intended to limit information leaks and keep negotiations away from the capital.

British Ambassador Hugo Shorter has managed to meet with the couple at the Kerman Public Prosecutor’s office, though Iranian state media has only released photos with the couples faces blurred.

Speaking through the UK’s Foreign Office, the family has expressed “significant concern” over Craig and Lindsay’s wellbeing.

“This unexpected turn of events has caused significant concern for our entire family, and we are deeply focused on ensuring their safety and well-being during this trying time. We truly appreciate the outpouring of support from friends, family, and the community, which has provided us with strength and encouragement as we face this ordeal.”