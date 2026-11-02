Britney Spears surprises fans with Hebrew prayer books

Pop star shares photograph of a Hebrew prayer book and Book of Psalms, reviving interest in her longstanding fascination with Kabbalah and Jewish religious traditions.

By World Israel News Staff

American pop star Britney Spears surprised her followers over the weekend after posting a photograph of Jewish religious books on Instagram, revealing that she had been spending time reading Hebrew.

The 44-year-old singer shared an image on Sunday showing two Jewish texts resting on a white surface, including a Hebrew Book of Psalms, known as Tehillim, and an additional prayer book.

“Just bored reading Hebrew !!! Reading right to left !!!” Spears wrote in the accompanying caption.

She concluded with a cryptic personal message: “God speed little man !!! I love u !!!!”

The post quickly attracted attention from Jewish fans and Israeli media outlets, many of which expressed surprise and amusement at the singer’s latest public expression of interest in Jewish religious traditions.

One enthusiastic fan, Jewish writer Kylie Ora Lobell, responded on X, “I knew she was my favorite pop star of all time for a reason!”

Another social media user wrote, “I honestly wasn’t expecting this at all!”

Spears did not explain why she had chosen to read the Jewish texts, whether she had recently begun studying Hebrew, or whom she was addressing in the final portion of her message.

Spears has a documented history of exploring Jewish spirituality, particularly Kabbalah, the mystical tradition within Judaism.

Her interest in Jewish mysticism dates back more than two decades, when fellow pop superstar Madonna introduced her to Kabbalah during the early 2000s.

Madonna, who had become one of Hollywood’s most prominent celebrity adherents of the mystical tradition, encouraged Spears to explore its teachings during a difficult period in her personal life.

In a 2005 statement published on her website, Spears credited Madonna with introducing her to the practice at a time when she needed spiritual guidance.

“Through Kabbalah, I was able to look within myself, clear all the negative energy, and turn my life around,” Spears wrote.

She subsequently described the teachings as helping her escape negative influences and reconsider decisions that had affected her life.

However, by 2006, Spears announced that she was stepping away from Kabbalah following the birth of her first child.

“I no longer study Kabbalah. My baby is my religion,” she wrote on her website.

Despite that declaration, her interest in Hebrew symbolism and Jewish mysticism continued to surface periodically.

In June 2021, Spears revealed a previously little-seen Hebrew tattoo on the back of her neck.

The tattoo consists of the Hebrew letters Mem, Hey and Shin which are associated with healing in certain Kabbalistic traditions.

“It’s my favorite tattoo but ironically you never see it,” Spears wrote at the time.

She explained that the three letters represented healing, while joking about Hebrew’s right-to-left writing system.

In 2009, she was photographed wearing a Star of David necklace, while similar images resurfaced in subsequent years.

In March 2022, she attracted attention by posting an image of a Star of David alongside other religious and cultural imagery, later explaining that the pictures were intended to express themes of freedom and equality.