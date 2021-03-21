Brutal murder of 102-year-old Jewish grandfather shocks LA community

“He was a great, great person, and I’m just broken,” said the victim’s nephew.

By Josh Plank, World Israel News

The Los Angeles Police Department arrested 47-year-old Adam Dimmerman for the brutal murder of 102-year-old Jewish immigrant Youssef Mahboubian on Thursday.

Mahboubian, who came to the U.S. from Iran in the 1970s during the Islamic Revolution, was found shortly after noon on Thursday in the garage of his home in Encino. He had suffered numerous contusions and lacerations and was pronounced dead at the scene by LA Fire Department paramedics.

An hour earlier, police had arrested Dimmerman for assaulting another man less than half of a mile from Mahboubian’s home. The victim survived the attack and was able to direct police to Dimmerman, who was armed with an axe and a knife.

Police suspect that Dimmerman was responsible for both attacks.

“I had no idea there was a guy with a machete running around killing people. This is heartbreaking,” Mahboubian’s grandson, Jason Shakib, told Fox 11.

Shakib described his grandparents as “the nicest people imaginable” and could not understand why anyone would attack his grandfather.

“He must have been deranged or on drugs or something,” Shakib said.

Ruth Ginsberg, Mahboubian’s neighbor, told KTLA 5 that police had advised her to stay inside with her children on Thursday.

“It was pretty nerve-racking to have someone in the area who you think might be a threat to your family,” she said.

“He was a great, great person, and I’m just broken,” Mahboubian’s nephew, Sam Shakib, told KCAL 9. “I feel a hole in my heart,” he said.

Shakib described his uncle as a man with a great sense of humor who made people laugh. “He was full of life,” he said.

“He worked in the backyard every day. He planted fruit. He had a garden that he cared for every day,” Shakib said.

Concerning his uncle’s alleged murderer, who is being held on a $2 million bail, Shakib said, “I’m going to go to court Monday to see this man. That’s what I’m going to do.”

Mahboubian is survived by his wife of 65 years, three children, and several grandchildren.

The LAPD has urged anyone with additional information about the case to contact the department immediately.