Candace Owens: vaccination drive for kids is ‘evil, a dystopian nightmare’

Attempts to coerce children to get the COVID jab are reminiscent of enrollment into the Hitler Youth program in Nazi Germany, Candace Owens said.

By Donna Rachel Edmunds, World Israel News

The push to get children as young as five vaccinated against COVID-19 is “evil,” “sinister,” and a “dystopian nightmare,” author and conservative activist Candace Owens has told Fox News.

Owen’s comments came in response to a wake of measures designed to coerce children into getting the vaccine, including New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s promise to give them $100 if they get their shot at school or at a city-run vaccination site.

“There’s something about this that feels like a child predator approaching your child,” Owens said.

Pointing out that parents routinely teach their children not to accept candy from strangers on the playground, and that: “an adult should not be coming to you to bribe you do to anything.”

However, Owens said she was more than merely uncomfortable about what was happening.

There’s something else going on here though,” she told Fox News. “There is an undercurrent here that appears evil and appears sinister. This is so reminiscent to me of when I studied Stalin youth programs, Hitler youth programs, when you’re talking about schools and the government issuing these brainwashing doctrines.

“They’re trying to raise up children to do whatever the state wants unquestioningly and that’s been alarming.”

A political row has broken out in America in recent weeks over parents’ rights when it comes to medical and educational decisions for their children.

The former governor of Virginia, Terry McAuliffe lost his bid to win a second non-consecutive term after proudly acknowledging that, as governor, he vetoed legislation which would have alerted parents to sexually explicit materials in the classroom, during a debate with rival Glenn Youngkin.

“I’m not going to let parents come into schools and actually take books out and make their own decision,” McAuliffe said. “I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach.”

Last week Youngkin won the gubernatorial race with 50.75% of the vote, against McAuliffe’s 48.55%.

“This is a conversation that goes further than just the vaccines, further than just the vaccine mandates, it’s also about what we’re seeing going on all over the country in terms of what the children are learning in the classroom,” Owens said.

“It’s time for parents to take control over their children and to realise that the government is trying to step in as the parent, and it’s quite frankly inappropriate.”

Meanwhile, San Francisco has announced that it will roll out it’s vaccine mandate for children as young as five, meaning that young children will not be allowed entry into certain places unless they can show proof of vaccination.

“We definitely want to wait and make sure that children have an opportunity to get vaccinated,” San Francisco Health Officer Dr. Susan Philip said during a Tuesday town hall on COVID-19 vaccination, according to NBC News. “That will happen no sooner than about eight weeks after the vaccine is available to kids. So there will be a limited time in which there will not be those requirements, but then at some point, 5 to 11-year-olds will also have to show proof of vaccination to access some of those same settings.”

The mandate comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has announced it is investigating the death of a 13-yr-old boy from Michigan, Jacob Clynick, just two days after receiving his second dose of the Pfizer jab.

Responding, Owens called the mandate ‘a dystopian nightmare’.

“I really do hope that this is the firm line in the sand,” now that the mandate is being applied to “innocent five year olds,” Owen concluded.