Car-ramming attack in Jerusalem: 12 soldiers hurt, one seriously

Israeli soldiers at the scene of a car ramming attack near the First Station entertainment center in Jerusalem, Feb. 6, 2020. (Flash90/Yonatan Sindel)

Manhunt continues for the driver. Car was apparently found near Bethlehem, say police.

By World Israel News Staff

An IDF combat soldier was severely injured in a car-ramming attack in Jerusalem early on Thursday morning, the Israeli military said in a statement.

Another 11 soldiers were lightly hurt, according to the statement.

The terror attack took place near the First Station, an entertainment center located in the area of Liberty Bell Garden and not far from the King David Hotel in the Israeli capital.

“During the incident, a terrorist sped his car toward IDF soldiers who marched adjacent to the First Station in Jerusalem as part of a military activity,” said the IDF, adding that security forces “are currently pursuing the terrorist who escaped the scene.”

Police said that the car was apparently found in Beit Jala, a town outside Bethlehem.

The IDF said that the Golani Brigade soldiers were on a “Heritage Tour” on their way to a swearing-in at the Western Wall.

“We are praying for the recovery of the injured soldiers being treated in hospital today,” said President Reuven Rivlin.

“I am confident the forces pursuing the perpetrator will find him soon and bring him to justice. We will not allow despicable terrorism to raise its head and will fight it without compromise,” he added.

In an interview with Kan public radio on Thursday, Interior Minister Aryeh Deri accused Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas of inciting terror.

“We have to prepare for the possibility of an escalation in acts of terror,” said Deri, who is a member of the Israeli Security Cabinet.