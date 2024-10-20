Car-ramming attack near Jerusalem leaves terrorist dead October 20, 2024Car ramming on Route 60 near the town of Ofra (north of Jerusalem.) (Twitter Screenshot)(Twitter Screenshot)Car-ramming attack near Jerusalem leaves terrorist dead Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/car-ramming-attack-near-jerusalem-leaves-terrorist-dead/ Email Print No officers were injured, and a bomb squad was sent to inspect the vehicle.By Jewish Breaking NewsAn Arab terrorist, 27, from the Nablus area, rammed his car into a parked armored police vehicle on Route 60 near the town of Ofra (north of Jerusalem) in a car-ramming terror attack today.Security footage shows the car speeding toward officers before narrowly missing one. The driver was killed on impact.Read WATCH: IDF Widows and Orphans Organization unites and supports families of fallen heroesNo officers were injured, and a bomb squad was sent to inspect the vehicle.https://jewishbreakingnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/WhatsApp-Video-2024-10-19-at-7.53.11-PM.mp4 Car-rammingIDFTerrorism