Car-ramming attack near Jerusalem leaves terrorist dead

Car ramming on Route 60 near the town of Ofra (north of Jerusalem.) (Twitter Screenshot)

No officers were injured, and a bomb squad was sent to inspect the vehicle.

By Jewish Breaking News

An Arab terrorist, 27, from the Nablus area, rammed his car into a parked armored police vehicle on Route 60 near the town of Ofra (north of Jerusalem) in a car-ramming terror attack today.

Security footage shows the car speeding toward officers before narrowly missing one. The driver was killed on impact.

