Central Israel rocked as Hamas tests long-range rockets on Tel Aviv

Israeli Iron Dome missile is launched near the city of Be'er Sheva. (AP/Ahikam Seri)

For the first time since May, Hamas terrorists attack Tel Aviv, launching new type of rocket.

By World Israel News Staff

Hamas terrorists operating out of the Gaza Strip launched two rockets towards Tel Aviv Tuesday afternoon, marking the first time since May the terror group has attacked the coastal city.

The terror group’s al-Qassam Brigades claimed in a statement issued via its Telegram channel that it launched two of its new M90 rockets, a long-range projectile first unveiled last December.

Hamas “bombarded Tel Aviv and its suburbs with two M90 rockets in response to the Zionist massacres against civilians and the deliberate displacement of our people,” the al-Qassam Brigades said.

The new rockets are said to have a range of up to 90 kilometers, enabling Hamas terrorists in the southern Gaza Strip to hit the outskirts of Tel Aviv.

Locals reported hearing at least one explosion during the attack, though warning sirens were not activated.

The IDF said that no causalities or damage were reported, adding that the air raid sirens were not sounded given the trajectory of the rockets upon their launch.

One rocket reportedly landed inside the Gaza Strip, while the second landed off the coast of Tel Aviv.

“A short while ago, a projectile that was identified crossing from the Gaza Strip fell in the maritime space in central Israel,” an army spokesperson said.

“In accordance with protocol, no sirens were sounded. Simultaneously, an additional projectile that did not cross into Israeli territory was identified.”

According to a senior Hamas terrorist who spoke with the Qatar-based Al Jazeera network, the rockets were launched from central Gaza, near IDF vehicles, indicating the group’s ability to continue to operate in the area despite the Israeli army’s presence.

Two members of the Lebanese terror group Hezbollah were killed Tuesday afternoon, in an apparent Israeli drone strike between the southern Lebanese towns of Beit Yahoun and Baraachit.