Chabad rabbi stabbed 8 times in Boston

Rabbi Shlomo Noginski treated by a first responder in Boston after being stabbed. (Twitter/Dov Hikind/Screenshot)

After the brutal attack, Rabbi Noginski is “in good spirits” at the hospital.

By Lauren Marcus, World Israel News

A rabbi affiliated with the Chabad-Lubavitch movement was stabbed multiple times outside of a Jewish school in Boston on Thursday, the Chabad movement announced.

Rabbi Shlomo Noginski, who works as a teacher at the Shaloh House Jewish Day School, was sitting outside the institution when he was approached by a man brandishing a gun.

The man demanded that Noginski take him to his car. When Noginski attempted to flee, the man stabbed him eight times.

The perpetrator was arrested by police shortly after he left the scene. A statement from the police said Khaled Awad, 24, will be charged with assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

Noginski is an Israeli citizen who came to Boston as a Chabad emissary for a brief stint as a teacher at the school.

“We are all very shaken by what happened and ask for you to please keep Rabbi Noginski in your prayers,” Shaloh House director Rabbi Don Rodkin said in a statement.

“We are heartened by the outpouring of concern and compassion we have received in just the last hours since the incident.”

The school is the site of a summer day camp program, and immediately went into lockdown once they heard the news of the violent assault.

At the time of the stabbing, many of the campers and counselors were off-campus on a field trip.

“At no point during the incident were any of the children in danger,” said Rodkin.

“The safety of our children and staff is of the utmost importance to us, and we will be increasing security at the Shaloh House throughout the remainder of the summer.”

He added that Noginski is “in good spirits” and in stable condition at the hospital.

Progressive lawmakers of the so-called “Squad,” Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D-NY) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), did not mention or condemn the attack on their social media accounts.

Rep. Ayanna Pressley, another Squad member who serves as the representative for much of Boston, said on Twitter that she was “praying for Rabbi Noginski and his family.

“Anti-Semitism is a clear and persistent threat to our communities,” she wrote.

Her statement drew ire from Twitter users, who said her vocal criticism of the Israeli government during the May 2021 conflict with Gaza fostered an anti-Semitic atmosphere in which attacks against Jews have spiked.