‘Concerning developments’ – UN Security Council to meet over Gaza tensions

Emergency UN session on brewing conflict between Israel and Gaza-based terror groups scheduled for late Wednesday afternoon.

By World Israel News Staff

The United Nations Security Council scheduled an emergency meeting to discuss escalating tensions between Israel and terror groups in the Gaza Strip.

The meeting, which is set to take place late Wednesday afternoon, comes after terrorists in the coastal enclave fired more than 100 rockets at civilian communities in Israel’s south and Jerusalem responded with airstrikes that killed 10 people, including three senior Islamic Jihad commanders.

The United Arab Emirates, which signed the Abraham Accords normalization agreement with Israel in 2020, said it had called the meeting over “concerning developments” in the region, and that France and China supported the move.

In a statement on Wednesday morning, the UAE’s Foreign Ministry said it “condemned the Israeli operation that targeted areas in the Gaza Strip, which resulted in the death and injury of numerous people.”

The statement avoided acknowledging the role of the terror groups who recently targeted Israel in the conflict, instead calling on “Israeli authorities to halt escalation and avoid exacerbating tension and instability in the region.”

The closed-door, emergency meeting will see diplomats from the U.S., Russia, the United Kingdom, Japan, Switzerland, Brazil and several other countries discuss their concerns over the conflict.

The Palestinian Authority’s representative to the Security Council, Riyad Mansour, has made it clear that he will use the session to slam Israel for the airstrikes.

“We condemn this murderous aggression against the Palestinian people and call for immediate action to hold responsible the criminal perpetrators, both government and military officials of Israel, the occupying power, who are planning and implementing this endless series of systematic human rights violations,” Mansour said.

Notably, Mansour’s statement did not mention the heavy bombardment of Israeli civilian communities near the Strip which took place last week, and falls under the definition of being a war crime.

He also did not mention that the targets of the airstrikes were responsible for the planning and execution of brutal terror attacks against civilians, including a member of the cell behind the slaughter of the Hatuel family.