CPAC calls for Israeli annexation of Judea and Samaria

By Hugh Fitzgerald, Frontpage Magazine

In the latest opinion polls, 68% — more than two-thirds — of Israeli Jews now support the annexation of Judea and Samaria. No doubt Hamas’ atrocities on October 7, 2023 have helped to stiffen the resolve of Israelis to reject that so-called “two-state solution.”

Judea and Samaria are the Jewish heartland, for it was there, and not in Haifa or Tel Aviv, where Jewish history was made.

And the full murderous evil of Hamas, and of all the Palestinian “innocent civilians” who applaud the Hamas atrocities — the rapes, tortures, mutilations, and murders carried out on October 7, 2023, has strengthened the resolve of most Israelis to hold onto, by annexing Judea and Samaria.

They want the Palestinian Arabs in the area to exercise control over their own lives, but the land itself will become permanently part of Israel.

East Jerusalem was annexed in 1980, and the Golan Heights in 1981, and none of the predicted dire effects of the sky-will-fall variety should either of those annexations go through came to pass.

The Western world has by now accepted these annexations as faits accompli; they will do the same, despite all the howls of Arab and Muslim distress, if Israel decides that, as a matter both of historic right (recognized by the League of Nations) and of national survival, to make Judea and Samaria part of Israel.

As Prime Minister Netanyahu has said, “my view of a potential agreement is that the Palestinians have all the powers to govern themselves, but none of the powers to threaten us.”

Right now, what a few years ago was only a dream of those Israelis whom the media persist in calling “far right” — such people as Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich — that is, the annexation of Judea and Samaria, gains more support in Israel every day.

The peace activists have been mugged by the murderous reality of Hamas’ atrocities carried out on October 7, 2023. Hamas continues in its charter to call for the destruction of the Jewish state and the expulsion, or killing, of Israeli Jews.

The Palestinian Authority, despite its pretense of being “moderate,” has turned down all offers of peace made by Israel, and continues to demand a Palestinian state.

This would require Israel to be squeezed back within the 1949 armistice lines, what Abba Eban called “the lines of Auschwitz,” which would render Israel hopelessly vulnerable, with a nine-mile-wide waist from Qalqilya to the sea, and loss of major defenses, including its hold on the Jordan Valley.

The Palestinians have signaled in their communiques to fellow Arabs that whatever state they acquire will not be the end of the matter.

Such a state will not sate, but whet, Arab appetites, becoming a new base from which to launch attacks on Israelis.

The Palestinian Arabs will never agree to demilitarize a future “Palestinian state” — a demand that for Israel is non-negotiable.

A Palestinian state should be understood as a means to an end — the end being the disappearance of Israel and its replacement by the state of “Palestine, from the river to the sea.”

Israel’s annexation of Judea and Samaria has now been endorsed at the latest meeting of CPAC, the Conservative Political Action Conference.

“CPAC resolution says US ‘supports Israeli sovereignty over Judea and Samaria’ – exclusive,” by Amichai Stein, Jerusalem Post, February 20, 2025:

“The Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) has passed a resolution in support of Israeli sovereignty over the West Bank, The Jerusalem Post learned on Thursday.

The resolution, read by KT McFarland, former deputy national security advisor in US President Donald Trump’s first administration, states that “the United States and its allies should recognize Israel’s sovereignty over Judea and Samaria.”

The resolution was reached following intensive talks between senior CPAC figures and Yesha Council head Israel Ganz, who was quoted as saying that the “declaration is akin to the Balfour Declaration.” Ganz, speaking with The Jerusalem Post, added that “the decision grants political validity to biblical values and to justice.”

The resolution recognizes 3500 years of Jewish history, the history that gave rise to the League of Nations’ Mandate for Palestine, that had always been intended to create a Jewish state from the river Jordan to the Mediterranean Sea.

The only reason Judea and Samaria were not part of Israel from the very beginning is that the British-officered Arab Legion managed to seize the territory in the 1948 war.

When Israel took possession of that territory in the Six-Day War, it was taking land that had long before been assigned by the League of Nations to belong to the Jewish state.

This is good news from CPAC.

By adopting a resolution supporting Israel’s annexation of Judea and Samaria, CPAC has started a process. That annexation can no longer be airily dismissed.

Powerful political forces now want it to be taken seriously. That adoption at CPAC will get more people thinking about the matter, and considering annexation as a real possibility.

They will begin to look at the League of Nations’ Mandate for Palestine, and the mandate maps that show Judea and Samaria as part of the territory that was supposed to have become the Jewish state. Only a military victory by Jordan in the 1948 war made it, most temporarily, “occupied Judea and Samaria.”

What was once “unthinkable” — Israel’s annexation of Judea and Samaria — has now gone from being “unthinkable” to becoming “quite possible,” and soon enough, it will be seen by many to be both “sensible” and “just.”