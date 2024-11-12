Democratic Senator Fetterman says Rubio is a ‘strong choice’ for Trump’s Secretary of State

Senator Fetterman: ‘My colleague Senator Mark Rubio is a strong choice and I look forward to voting for his confirmation.’



By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Pro-Israel Democratic Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman praised the Trump Administration’s potential Secretary of State pick, Florida Senator Mark Rubio, as a “strong choice.”

Rubio has been consistently vocal in his Israel support and went so far as to call the U.S. intelligence leak of a possible Israeli attack on Iran as “treason” against the Jewish State.

Concerning Rubio’s choice, Fetterman wrote in X, “Unsurprisingly, the other team’s pick will have political differences than my own,” Fetterman wrote in a post on X. “That being said, my colleague @SenMarcoRubio is a strong choice and I look forward to voting for his confirmation.”

If Rubio is chosen for the position, Florida Governor Rick Desantis can choose a replacement in the Senate until a special election is held for a new Florida senator.

With the reports about Rubio possibly being chosen as Secretary of State, “Iran’s regime’s supreme leader is in for a difficult morning,” wrote Jason Brodsky, policy director at United Against Nuclear Iran.

When asked by a reporter about a potential ceasefire in Gaza earlier in the year, without hesitation, Rubio said Israel should not stop short of an “elimination of every element of Hamas.”

Reacting to the leak of U.S. intelligence documents about an impending Israeli attack on Iran as “both a federal crime to leak that information, and it’s also an act of treason.”

“It’s aiding an enemy of the United States—a government in Iran that says ‘death to America,’ ‘death to Israel’ every week,” Rubio said.

“We need to know who did this, and they need to be punished,” Rubio said.

Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., has called Rubio “an outstanding choice.”

“Senator Rubio has a proven record of promoting freedom, defending American interests on the global stage, and standing firm against threats from the CCP. His leadership will be invaluable in advancing our nation’s values and priorities abroad,” Steube said in a tweet.

Rep. Carlos Giménez, R-Fla., said in a statement that, “President Trump has made a truly historic and brilliant choice in selecting Senator Marco Rubio as our nation’s Secretary of State.”