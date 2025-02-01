Deni Avdija, the NBA’s only Israeli, is making a mark on the Portland Trail Blazers

Avdija has also been heralded for his defense — which doesn’t dominate highlight reels or stat sheets in the same way as offense — and for his increasingly vocal leadership with his new team.

By Jacob Gurvis, JTA

An Israeli dominates in Portland.

When Israeli NBA player Deni Avdija was traded from the Washington Wizards to the Portland Trail Blazers before this season, his prospects for NBA greatness didn’t exactly improve: the Wizards were 15-67 last season, in second-to-last place in the Eastern Conference, while the Trail Blazers were 21-61, worst in the Western Conference.

And Avdija went from starting 75 games last season (out of 82) to playing roughly half of his games this season off the bench. With the exception of points per game — an increase of 0.1 — his major stats are all down this season.

So why are we writing about the 24-year-old forward from the small Israeli community of Beit Zera?

Because on Tuesday, Avdija dropped 30 points with nine rebounds as the Trail Blazers defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 125-112. It’s the 16th 30+ point game of Avdija’s NBA career and his first this season.

Trail Blazers coach and former NBA great Chauncey Billups called the performance Avdija’s “best game” with Portland, according to OregonLive.

“I’ll give it to him if he thinks that,” Avdija said. “I believe him. I feel like I just try to help the team every game. But I don’t know why today made it like, my best performance, but I’ll go with it.”

Avdija’s current hot streak began Jan. 19, after he had missed three straight games. In the seven games since — six of which Portland has won — he’s averaging 19.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game.

Two days before his 30-point game, he dropped 28 points against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Avdija has also been heralded for his defense — which doesn’t dominate highlight reels or stat sheets in the same way as offense — and for his increasingly vocal leadership with his new team. His teammates have noticed.

“He’s always willing to listen to what everybody has to say, whether it’s good or bad, coaches or even players,” teammate Anfernee Simons told OregonLive. “His ability to just adapt to what’s going on. Me and him have been having constant communication on what to look for.”