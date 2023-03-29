Did left-wing trans group justify mass murder?

This image provided by Metropolitan Nashville Police Department shows bodycam footage of police responding to an active shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville, Tenn., March 27, 2023. (Metropolitan Nashville Police Department via AP)

Nashville shooter who murdered six people, including three children, felt “no other effective way to be seen,” a radical trans group says.

By World Israel News Staff

Audrey Hale, 28, who had begun to identify by the male name “Aiden,” went on a shooting rampage at a Christian school in Nashville, Tenn., on Monday, managing to murder three adults and three children before being shot to death by a police officer, Rex Engelbert.

“I’m planning to die today,” she said in a text message before leaving on her mission to The Covenant School, a small, church-run private elementary school. “You’ll probably hear about me on the news after I die. This is my last goodbye.”

Hale, who had attended the same school as a child, reportedly said she felt rejected by her religious family because she was gay and in the process of gender transition.

Following the murder, The Trans Resistance Network (TRN), a far-left transgender group, said in a statement that the shooter felt “no other effective way to be seen.”

TRN, while extending its “deepest sympathies and heartfelt prayers to those families dealing with the loss of loved ones,” also mourned Hale’s death, calling the violent incident a “double-tragedy”.

“The second and more complex tragedy is that Aiden or Audrey Hale, who felt [she] had no other effective way to be seen than to lash out by taking the life of others, and by consequence, [herself],” TRN said.

Acknowledging that they did not know Hale personally, the group slammed the Right for allegedly making life difficult for transgender people, insinuating that the murderer was a victim herself.

“Life for transgender people is very difficult, and made more difficult in the preceding months by a virtual avalanche of anti-trans legislation, and public callouts by Right Wing personalities and political figures for nothing less than the genocidal eradication of trans people from society.

“Many transgender people deal with anxiety, depression, thoughts of suicide, and PTSD from the near-constant drum beat of anti-trans hate, lack of acceptance from family members and certain religious institutions, denial of our existence, and calls for de-transition and forced conversion.

“All of these factors contribute to a population that is medically under-served and who often face anti-trans bias while accessing care leading to significant physical and mental health disparities,” the statement read.

The group then took a defiant tone.

“Despite the overwhelming odds of homelessness, job discrimination, and constant anti-trans bigotry and violence, so many of us continue to persevere, survive and even thrive. We will not be eradicated or erased.”

The statement then urged media to “respect the self-identified pronouns of transgender individuals.”

“Hale self identified with ‘He, Him’ pronouns on forward facing sites. We also urge you to avoid pandering to those individuals on the Right who will use this double-tragedy to torment fear and terror of trangender people in order to advance a political agenda of transgender elimination.”

Former FBI special agent Jonathan Gilliam told ‘Fox & Friends First’ that a majority of mass shooters suffer from “sexual identity dysfunction.”