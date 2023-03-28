WATCH: Majority of mass shooters have ‘sexual identity disfunction’ March 28, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-majority-of-mass-shooters-have-sexual-identity-disfunction/ Email Print Former FBI special agent Jonathan Gilliam joined ‘Fox & Friends First’ to discuss the latest on the investigation into the tragic Nashville school shooting on Monday that left three nine-year-old children and three adults in their 60s, dead, including the head of the private Christian school. NashvilleShootingtransgenderUS violence