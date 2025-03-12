Dream costumes: Israeli innovators bring joy to children with disabilities for Purim

Israeli President Isaac Herzog and his wife, Michal, with children with disabilities whose wheelchairs and walkers were incorporated into their Purim costumes on March 10, 2025. (Photo by David Garb/TPS-IL)

The designs do not merely accommodate their mobility aids but transform them into integral and impressive parts of the costumes.

By Pesach Benson, TPS

The children’s costumes required months of brainstorming and development by Israeli tech students and workers.

But their work culminated in an emotional high point on Monday as 30 children with disabilities celebrated Purim with Israeli President Isaac Herzog in costumes that incorporated their wheelchairs and walkers.

For one boy who wanted to dress up as a soldier, his wheelchair became a tank. A girl with cerebral palsy had her wheelchair integrated into her Chocolate Queen costume.

A walker became part of a rocket ship for an astronaut, while another boy’s wheelchair became part of his Lightning McQueen costume.

“This project is truly inspiring,” Herzog said. “It showcases the power of creativity and innovation in making the world more inclusive. I hope to see many more initiatives like this, where academia, community, and values come together for real social impact.”

The “Dream Costumes” project, now in its tenth year, brings together students from the Holon Institute of Technology (HIT), employees of WIX, and the children of Beit Issie Shaprio, a non-profit organization that provides education, therapy and advocacy for children with disabilities.

First Lady Michal Herzog greeted the children and the volunteers who worked on the costumes.

“The Holon Institute of Technology has made social responsibility a core part of its identity. This project is a beautiful example of how education can extend beyond the classroom to change lives in a meaningful way,” the First Lady said.

Among the children was 10-year-old Itamar, who has cerebral palsy and mild-to-moderate intellectual disabilities. His dream was to dress as an IDF jeep, a tribute to his father, a security officer, and his brothers, who are serving in the military.

“It connects me to my family,” he said, smiling as he admired his costume. His wheelchair had been transformed into a fully designed military jeep, complete with an Israeli flag waving proudly from the back.

Said HIT President Professor Eduard Yakubov, “When design students create a costume for a child with a disability, they are not just designing an outfit – they are shaping an experience, a sense of value, and belonging. It’s an opportunity for them to realize that their design can change lives. For us, this is a true mission. It may be a costume for just one day – but its memory will stay with these children for a lifetime.”

Purim celebrates the Jewish people’s survival from a plot to exterminate them in ancient Persia, as described in the Book of Esther. The holiday, which begins on Thursday night at sundown, is celebrated with feasting, costumes, and gifts of food and charity.