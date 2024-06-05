Drone attack from Lebanon wounds 11 Israelis June 5, 2024 Hezbollah drone attack on the Druze town of Hurfeish. (Twitter Screenshot)(Twitter Screenshot)Drone attack from Lebanon wounds 11 Israelis Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/drone-attack-from-lebanon-wounds-11-israelis/ Email Print No air-raid sirens were triggered before the attack.By JNSAt least 11 Israelis were wounded, including one seriously, in a Hezbollah drone attack on the Druze town of Hurfeish near the border with Lebanon on Wednesday evening.No air-raid sirens were triggered before the attack on the northernmost Druze community in the Galilee, the Israel Defense Forces confirmed in a post on X. Initial reports say an explosive-laden drone hit the area, targeting the emergency response teams.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/WhatsApp-Video-2024-06-05-at-19.06.59_1e8d7ecf.mp4https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/WhatsApp-Video-2024-06-05-at-18.56.37_1d2556bf.mp4Ambulances seen at the location of the mass casualty Hezbollah drone attack https://t.co/L1hcRjOE8n pic.twitter.com/Nwk1WoMaUA— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) June 5, 2024 drone attackHezbollahHurfeishrockets