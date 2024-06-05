Drone attack from Lebanon wounds 11 Israelis

Hezbollah drone attack on the Druze town of Hurfeish. (Twitter Screenshot)

No air-raid sirens were triggered before the attack.

By JNS

At least 11 Israelis were wounded, including one seriously, in a Hezbollah drone attack on the Druze town of Hurfeish near the border with Lebanon on Wednesday evening.

No air-raid sirens were triggered before the attack on the northernmost Druze community in the Galilee, the Israel Defense Forces confirmed in a post on X.

Initial reports say an explosive-laden drone hit the area, targeting the emergency response teams.