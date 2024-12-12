Elbit Systems win $175 million NATO aircraft defense contracts

Person holding mobile phone with logo of Israeli defense company Elbit Systems Ltd. on screen in front of business web page. (Shutterstock)

Israeli company to outfit two European countries’ military aircraft, including jets and helicopters, with advanced defense systems.

By World Israel News Staff

Elbit Systems signed two contracts worth $175 million contract to outfit European aircraft with advanced defense systems, the Israeli defense company announced on Wednesday.

While Elbit Systems did not reveal which countries had entered into the agreement, it did specify that both countries are in Europe, with one being a member of NATO.

The company will install its EW (Electronic Warfare) and DIRCM (Directed Infrared Countermeasure) Self-Protection Suites for two countries’ military aircraft and helicopters.

The EW and DIRCM Self-Protection systems provide “enhanced defense capabilities by autonomously detecting, analyzing, and countering a wide range of threats,” Elbit Systems said in a statement.

“With our EW Self-Protection Suites installed on over 30 aircraft types and deployed across multiple countries, including several NATO members, Elbit Systems is recognized as a global leader in Electronic Warfare and DIRCM technology,” said Oren Sabag, General Manager of Elbit Systems ISTAR & EW, in a media statement.

“These new contracts further reinforce our global position in the area of airborne Self-Protection Suites,” Sabag continued.

“Our advanced modular design allows continuous updates, ensuring adaptation to evolving threats and providing a rapid response to enhance the safety of both aircrews and platforms.”

Earlier in December, Israel’s Defense Ministry signed a $40 million deal with Elbit Systems for autonomous drones and systems, which will be used for targeted airstrikes and intelligence gathering.

Following the October 7th Hamas massacres, anti-Israel groups have targeted Elbit Systems’ offices and manufacturing sites throughout the world.

In August 2024, a group of activists from Palestine Action UK drove a van through protective fencing outside of Elbit Systems’ office in South Gloucestershire.

The suspects, who were arrested several months later on terrorism charges, attacked employees, vandalized equipment, and destroyed drones.