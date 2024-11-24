UK counter-terror police arrest 10 after violent attack on Israeli defense company

Person holding mobile phone with logo of Israeli defense company Elbit Systems Ltd. on screen in front of business web page. (Shutterstock)

By Jewish Breaking News

Ten anti-Israel zealots who smashed through an Israeli defense facility in the UK over the summer have been charged with acts of terrorism.

On August 6th, the suspects smashed a prison van through security barriers at Elbit’s South Gloucestershire facility, breaking through the perimeter fence and roller shutters.

Six of them then stormed inside, destroying machinery and Israeli quadcopter drones. During the attack, they seriously assaulted several company employees and two police officers who attempted to intervene.

Following a three-month investigation, Counter Terrorism Policing South East executed a series of coordinated raids across Britain on Thursday.

Nine suspects were arrested under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000 and charged with commission, preparation, and instigation of acts of terrorism.

A tenth suspect, a 72-year-old man from Hull, was separately charged under Section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006.

All ten suspects from Thursday’s raids belong to the anti-Israel organization ‘Palestine Action’ and will remain in custody as counter-terrorism police continue their investigation.

Ever since Hamas killed 1,200 innocent people in Southern Israel on Oct. 7th of last year, Palestine Action has been on a crusade against Elbit Systems, Israel’s largest weapons manufacturer, which reported $5.5 billion in revenue last year.

The antisemitic organization has repeatedly targeted the company’s UK facilities, including factories in Leicester, Oldham, and Shenstone, as well as the company’s headquarters in London.

Whether in Bristol or Birmingham, the group’s method remains consistent: they storm buildings, scale roofs, splash red paint everywhere, and wreck any equipment tied to Israeli military production.

Their co-founder, Richard Barnard, faces three charges related to hate-fueled speeches, including supporting a proscribed terrorist organization and encouraging criminal activity.