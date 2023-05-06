Erdan: ‘Tlaib’s ignorance and hate toward Jews and Israel know no bounds’

The Israeli ambassador to the United Nations responded to the congresswoman’s tweet accusing Israel of “ethnic cleansing.”

By JNS

Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan responded to a tweet on May 3 from Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), who wrote that “Speaker [Kevin] McCarthy wants to rewrite history but the apartheid state of Israel was born out of violence and the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians.”

“Tlaib’s ignorance and hate toward Jews and Israel know no bounds. The facts are clear: the Arabs rejected the U.N.’s resolution to establish a Jewish state and started a war to annihilate it,” wrote Erdan. “Palestinian leadership is leading its people to catastrophe by inciting hate/terror and rejecting peace.”

The Israeli diplomat went further in an interview with Fox News.

“Tlaib is rewriting history, and her antisemitic lies ignore the fact that the only ethnic cleansing took place against the 850,000 Jews, who were expelled from Arab countries following Israel’s establishment,” he said.

One of nine House members to vote against funding Israel’s Iron Dome air-defense system, Tlaib has often attacked Israel on social media, including a recent post that slandered Israeli police.