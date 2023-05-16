Ex-NY mayor Giuliani to Jews: ‘Get over Passover, it was 3,000 years ago’

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani speaks at a press conference, Sept. 16, 2020. (AP/Kathy Willens)

“Get over the Passover. It was like 3,000 years ago. The Red Sea parted, big deal. It’s not the first time that happened.”

By World Israel News Staff

Former New York City mayor and lawyer for Donald Trump Rudy Giuliani mocked Jews for observing Passover 3,000 years later, a former staffer claimed in a $10 million lawsuit she filed Monday which also accused him of sexual assault and harassment.

“Jews want to go through their freaking Passover all the time, man oh man,” Giuliani was cited in the complaint as saying in comments that were apparently recorded.

Noelle Dunphy, who began working for Giuliani in January 2019 as his director of business development on a salary of $1 million a year, accused Giuliani of “wide-ranging sexual assault and harassment.”

Dunphy also accuses him of withholding salaries and “alcohol-drenched rants that included sexist and racist remarks.”

Giuliani is also accused of mocking Jewish men’s penis sizes and commenting about the “‘freaking Arabs’ and Jews.”

Giuliani “often demanded that she work naked, in a bikini, or in short shorts with an American flag on them that he bought for her,” Dunphy’s complaint claimed.

A spokesperson for Giuliani said he “vehemently” denied the allegations.

“This is pure harassment and an attempt at extortion,” the spokesperson said.