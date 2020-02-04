Families of couple drowned in elevator sue Tel Aviv for negligence

In response to the lawsuit, the municipality of Tel Aviv claims that it acted according to lawful procedures.

By World Israel News Staff

The families of a couple who drowned in a flooded elevator in Tel Aviv last month are suing the city for “malicious negligence,” for being unprepared for the forecasted storm, and for neglecting the southern area of the city.

“The municipality has chosen and continues to choose to abandon these neighborhoods completely and leave them exposed to the weather, year after year,” wrote attorneys Dr. Kobi Kaplanski and Chen Gilad in a joint statement on behalf of the families.

In response to the lawsuit, the municipality of Tel Aviv claims that it acted according to lawful procedures.

“On the day of the disaster, the municipality conducted itself according to the procedures. The building also received all the necessary permits. There is no connection between the conduct of the municipal authorities and the terrible tragedy. Since there is a police investigation into the matter, we are prohibited from providing further details,” a statement by the municipality says.

On Jan. 25, Dean Shoshani and Stav Harari, both 25, were trapped in a flooded elevator on the underground parking level of a building in Tel Aviv during heavy rains.

Seven fire crews worked to rescue the trapped couple, sawing through the roof of the elevator. Divers simultaneously tried to open the doors of the elevator underwater.

Efforts to resuscitate them were unsuccessful.