Five injured, one critically, in Hezbollah barrage on northern Israel

An anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets fired from Lebanon, as it seen from the northern Israeli town of Kiryat Shmona, July 16, 2024. (Flash90/Ayal Margolin)

Along with the drones, 10 rockets were fired across the border at the Upper Galilee during the barrage.

By JNS

Five people were wounded, one critically, on Monday morning when a drone launched from Lebanon slammed into Moshav Ya’ara in northern Israel’s Western Galilee region, according to Hebrew media reports.

The injuries were caused by a fire that broke out after the UAV fell in the area, hitting at least one building.

Along with the drones, 10 rockets were fired across the border at the Upper Galilee during the barrage. No injuries or damage were reported.

“Following the hostile aircraft infiltration sirens that sounded a short while ago in the western Galilee, multiple suspicious aerial targets were identified crossing from Lebanon, the Israel Defense Forces Aerial Defense Array successfully intercepted some of the targets, and others fell in the area of Ya’ara,” the IDF confirmed.

The UAV and rocket barrage came shortly after the IDF targeted Hezbollah military structures in the areas of Aita al-Sha’ab, Beit Leaf and Khula in Southern Lebanon. At least one Hezbollah operative was killed in the attack on Khula, Ynet reported.