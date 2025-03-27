Former Sky News commentator received death threats over Israel support

Erin Molan says she still speaks up because Islamic terrorism must be defeated for the sake of her daughter and the next generation.

By Batya Jerenberg, World Israel News

A former Sky News Australia commentator has received death threats for her vocal support of Israel in its war against Hamas but remains undeterred, she told The Jerusalem Post in an interview Thursday.

Erin Molan, who was fired from her position in December due to her pro-Israel stance, became a successful podcaster and now stars on the new X platform called 69X News, had to cancel events due to bomb threats and have police accompany her from her car to the news station because the authorities felt that the online hate directed at her could actually turn from verbal to physical assaults.

The threats were even directed at her six-year-old daughter, and the little girl went to live with her father for a time because they feared for her safety.

Although it made her nervous and tense, however, she said that she could not stop speaking out against Muslim terrorism because the future of the West depended on the threat being identified publicly and loudly.

“What’s happening now in Israel is happening in Australia, and it’s already starting,” she said. “Islamic extremism poses such a massive threat to everyone, unless we are brave enough to call it out and to fight it.”

Molan said that her forthright defense of the Jewish state’s right to destroy the terrorists who planned, committed and support the October 7, 2023 atrocities was based in part on her upbringing.

“My dad taught me to always do what was right and to say what was right, to stand for what was right, even when it was difficult, and even when you knew that it might not work in your favor and you knew there might be consequences that were not ideal,” she explained.

The non-Jewish media personality said that there is also a large element of self-interest in her outspokenness.

“It’s not just because I care about people in Israel and I care about the Jewish community — I do deeply — but selfishly, I care much more about my daughter’s future and the kind of world that she will grow up in,” she noted. “And I’m not silly enough to think that it ends with Israel or ends with the Jews.”

Molan had grown up in Indonesia, the largest Muslim-populated country in the world, and has many friends of the Muslim faith whom she fears for as well.

“Islamic extremism hurts them more than anyone else,” she said, and therefore “louder voices from their community” specifically were needed to combat the threat.

Molan is speaking Thursday during the second day of the International Conference on Combating Antisemitism, which is being hosted by the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs.

She will be talking in part about the bias she has seen in the media against Israel, which contributes to the worldwide rise in antisemitism.

There are so many “hard news” shows that are not the objective presentation of facts they are supposed to be, she said, whether it be by injecting opinion as fact, such as calling the war “Israel’s illegal invasion of Gaza” or being more subtle, such as by omitting to say that casualty counts on the Gazan side are provided by Hamas-controlled sources and do not differentiate between civilian and combatant deaths.