Sky News fires Erin Molan for voicing her staunch Israel support

Molan: ‘I’m here to be the loudest member of the silent majority that I can be.”

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

In a social media video, journalist Erin Molan explained what contributed to her firing by Sky News Australia.

“I’m here to be the loudest member of the silent majority that I can be,” she said.

Acknowledging her Sky News show was her “purpose,” she indicated that she would not tone down her outspoken support for Israel.

Molan’s firing comes after comments she made months ago that she was being targeted with death threats for her pro-Israel views.

She was abruptly told she had finished her last show and would not be allowed to say farewell to her viewers on the network.

In the video, she said she was “harder to kill off than you think” and that her task had just begun.

Molan declared she would continue “fighting for children” and for “every single hostage still held captive in Gaza,” adding that she was not only “fighting against a world who lets their captors off the hook” but also one that “praises [the hostages’ captors], worships them, idolizes them, rewards them.”

She said she stood with the “only democracy in the Middle East” fighting deadly terrorist groups on many fronts.

That people keep “falling for the demonization of Israel hook, line, and sinker beggars belief,” she continued.

Molan adds that Sky News fired her “because she cared too much” about “innocent children in Gaza at the hands of terrorists who attack, kill, kidnap Jews” and her efforts “exposing the support for unfathomable evil among young people in the West, who are so deluded about where their empathy belongs it is terrifying.”

Molan explained why she supported Israel so staunchly, “I’m not from Israel, I’m not Jewish, I’m not American, I have no skin in this game. But you see, I do. When hate is allowed to fester, we all lose; when stupidity isn’t called out, it becomes very dangerous, and if I sit idly by, I am just as much to blame as the fool waving the flag at the Hamas protest.”

“The standard you walk past is the standard you accept, and I won’t ever accept the standard the world is dishing out right now, and neither should you.”