‘Free Palestine’ bomber torches hundreds of US election ballots

A ballot box and the car used by the man torching ballots and boxes in Portland. (Twitter Screenshot)

Election staff are now sorting through damaged ballots to identify affected voters for replacement ballots.

By Jewish Breaking News

Federal investigators are investigating a series of ballot box attacks in Portland, Oregon, and Vancouver, Washington, where the perpetrator left anti-Israel messages on explosive devices.

The first attack occurred in Vancouver on October 8, followed by two more strikes on Monday targeting ballot boxes in both Portland and Vancouver.

Law enforcement sources confirmed to the Associated Press that the devices were marked with “Free Gaza” and “Free Palestine” slogans.

While the initial attack resulted in no ballot damage and Portland’s box sustained minimal impact with only three ballots affected, the Vancouver attack proved more devastating with approximately 475 ballots destroyed.

Local authorities believe they’re hunting an experienced metalworker, described as a balding white male between 30 and 40 years old, who may be plotting additional strikes.

The suspect’s vehicle, captured on surveillance footage, is a black 2001-2004 Volvo S-60 missing its front license plate but sporting an unidentified rear plate.

Clark County Auditor Greg Kimsey, who labeled the incidents a “direct attack on democracy,” has since implemented beefed-up security measures.

These include increased police patrols around ballot drop locations and 24/7 surveillance of ballot boxes by Clark County Elections Office employees until the election concludes.

Both Portland and Vancouver police departments have deflected questions about the messages to the FBI, whose Portland office is now spearheading what’s become a pressing investigation just days before the election.