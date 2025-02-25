‘Free Palestine’ – Freed hostage’s cousin attacked in New York

“I’m always on alert because I’m Jewish, especially now,” says cousin of hostage rescued by Israeli forces in February 2024.

By World Israel News Staff

The cousin of an Israeli hostage rescued from Hamas captivity was the victim of an unprovoked antisemitic attack in New York City on Saturday.

Josh Tepper, whose cousin Luis Har was kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Itzhak and rescued by Israeli forces in February 2024, was dining with his business partner when the assault occurred.

Tepper mentioned a desire to visit Tel Aviv during the conversation, which was apparently overheard by another diner with antisemitic and anti-Israel views.

“That is not a political statement. I didn’t say I hate any group of people, I didn’t say what side I’m on,” Tepper told the New York Post.

“Literally out of nowhere this guy took a pitcher — swear to God — and poured it on me, on the table. My phone was covered. And he said ‘Free Palestine’ and he said something else that I kind of blocked out and he just walked right out.”

Tepper’s business partner rose from the table and immediately tried to defend him, but the “cowardly” assailant quickly fled the scene.

“It was a very shocking experience,” Tepper told the Post. “I’ve lived in New York for 28 years, I’m from here. I’m very proud to be Jewish, went to Jewish school. Never have I ever in that way been accosted for being Jewish.”

The attack occurred at a Mexican restaurant in the heart of Manhattan’s Lower East Side, as antisemitic assaults in New York have reached record levels following the October 7th Hamas massacres.

“I’m always on alert because I’m Jewish, especially now. But this was to a new level,” he added.

“It’s been like a year and a half, almost two years of things just progressively getting worse, and more and more of my friends are having nuanced experiences like this.”