Gazans chant ‘out, out, out’ as protests against Hamas enter fourth day

Palestinians take part in an anti-Hamas protest, calling to end the war with Israel, in Beit Lahia, in the northern Gaza Strip, March 26, 2025. (Photo by Flash90)

In March, 22-year-old Oday al-Rubai was abducted and tortured to death by armed gunmen after taking part in anti-Hamas protests in Gaza City.

By Jewish Breaking News

After 19 months of devastating war, Arabs in southern Gaza have taken to the streets for three days straight to protest against Hamas.

Videos posted on social media on Wednesday show demonstrators chanting “Out! Out! Out! All of Hamas,” while others show young men criticizing Hamas for selling their “blood for a dollar…”

One protest organizer, who spoke to the BBC under the pseudonym Alaa due to safety concerns, said desperation has been driving people to speak out since Monday despite Hamas’s efforts to silence dissent.

“The people do not care any more about Hamas’ attempts to suppress their voice because they are literally dying from hunger, evacuation, and the bombings,” he said.

“We just want our children to live in peace, and we deliver a message to the whole world, to try their best in pressuring Israel and Hamas so we can save us and our children from this war.”

Originally from northern Gaza, Alaa has been forced to move 20 times during this war and has experienced the inside of a cell more than once for protesting against Hamas.

“Resistance was not born with Hamas, and even if Hamas is gone, there will be other faces of resistance. But this current policy will cost us all of Palestine and the nation,” he stated.

Criticizing Hamas publicly carries serious risks in Gaza. In March, 22-year-old Oday al-Rubai was abducted and tortured to death by armed gunmen after taking part in anti-Hamas protests in Gaza City.

Reports indicate others have been beaten, shot or killed for publicly opposing the Iranian-backed terror group.

Meanwhile, Gaza now resembles an apocalyptic landscape with UN estimates suggesting seven out of ten buildings suffering damage or complete destruction, as healthcare facilities, water delivery systems, and sanitation infrastructure have ceased functioning entirely.

Finding food, fuel, medicine, or adequate shelter remains a daily struggle for the 2 million Gazans who are seeing their humanitarian aid stolen at gunpoint by Hamas terrorists.