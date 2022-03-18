‘Greatest of the generation’: Leading Torah sage, 94, passed away

Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky at his home in the city of Bnei Brak, Dec. 26, 2019. (Flash90/Yaakov Nahumi)

Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, known as the world’s leading ultra-Orthodox rabbi and respected outside the haredi world, passed away suddenly on Friday afternoon.

By World Israel News Staff

Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, the world’s most prominent Torah scholar, passed away Friday at the age of 94.

The rabbi suddenly collapsed in his home in B’nei Brak, Israel. Family members asked the public to pray for his recovery.

Dozes of his followers gathered outside his home.

החייאה ברב חיים קנייבסקי: עשרות התאספו מתחת לביתו@AkivaWeisz pic.twitter.com/aK5nTasmTj — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) March 18, 2022

Paramedics were called to the scene but failed to resuscitate him. He was declared dead shortly afterwards.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett tweeted, before the rabbi’s demise was confirmed, that he was praying for his recovery.

“Together with all the people of Israel, I received with deep sorrow the news of the death of the greatest of the generation, the late Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky,” the prime minister stated upon hearing of the rabbi’s passing.

“Despite his greatness in the Torah and in public, the rabbi made sure to always receive every person with an open heart and light eyes,” he said. “He was a true public leader, who from his humble home in Bnei Brak led tens of thousands of the people of Israel – in wisdom, in common sense, in rare proficiency.”

“Love of the Torah, his modesty, humility and spiritual leadership will be missed. My sincere condolences to his family, students and loved ones,” President Isaac Herzog said.

“The people of Israel lost a tremendously wise student who was a central link in the chain of Torah transmission from generation to generation. Rabbi Kanevsky’s home in Bnei Brak served as a center of pilgrimage for our people from all walks of life,” Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu said. “He took advantage of every spare moment to study, and this was reflected in his immense knowledge of the written Torah and the oral Torah.”

Several cabinet ministers also joined in mourning Rabbi Kanievsky’s demise.

The funeral will take place on Sunday.