Grenade found at Netanyahu’s Caesarea’s home following protest

Likud Party: ‘The incitement against Prime Minister Netanyahu crossed another red line this evening … The writing is on the wall.’

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Following an anti-Netanyahu protest, a grenade was found outside of the Israeli Prime Minister’s Caesarea’s home.

In response to the incident, the Likud party called on Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, the Shin Bet, and the police to investigate incitement against Netanyahu.

It is suspected that the grenade was thrown during a protest outside of Netanyahu’s residence.

A bomb disposal team confirmed that the device was a smoke grenade.

The Likud Party issued a statement, “The incitement against Prime Minister Netanyahu crossed another red line this evening. The Attorney General, the Shin Bet and the Israel Police must put an end to the violence and incitement against the Prime Minister. The writing is on the wall.”

Member of Knesset Tali Gottlieb called on the Shin Bet to take action and to prevent future security lapses, “In the real-time result test, you received zero percent success in personal security. Gandhi’s murder, Rabin’s murder, not to mention the October inferno.”

She added, “The smoke grenade planted today near the Prime Minister’s house is a resounding inscription on the wall, mine symbolizes your disdain for the wild incitement and threats against the Prime Minister and elected officials. I am ashamed and horrified at the same time.”

Similar to constant protests last summer over Netanyahu’s judicial reform proposals, in recent months, many Israelis have taken to the streets to blame the Prime Minister for the ongoing war and the fact that nearly a hundred hostages are still in Gaza.

However, according to analysts, anti-Netanyahu protests may be an obstacle rather than a tool for improving the government’s policy concerning the conduct of the war and the release of hostages.

Efraim Inbar, president of the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security, told JNS that while he has sympathy for the families of hostages, the protests are not helping.

For one thing, it splits the hostages’ families, Inbar said, noting that “not all are against Netanyahu or the Likud Party.”