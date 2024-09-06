Hamas document reveals its negotiation sabotage and psychological warfare tactics

The German newspaper Bild noted that no mention was made in the document of the Philadelphi corridor, the apparent cause of the current impasse in the deal.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

A document on Hamas head Yahya Sinwar’s computer revealed the terror group’s strategy for thwarting negotiations, tarnishing Israel’s image, wearing out the Jewish state militarily, and exerting psychological pressure through abuse of hostages.

The German newspaper Bild published an exclusive report on the document, which was verified by two independent sources.

The document indicated that one of Hamas’s main objectives was “exhausting” Israel’s army, and it doesn’t seek a quick end to the war regardless of the effect on Gazan civilians.

In addition, the terror group discusses ways to mistreat hostages and exert psychological pressure on their families and the media.

The document recommends, “Continue to exert psychological pressure on the families of the [hostages], both now and during the first phase [of the ceasefire] so that public pressure on the enemy government increases.”

This strategy is evident in the release of individual videos of the six hostages who were murdered execution style.

During the videos, the slain captives often criticized the Israeli government. They discussed the poor conditions of their captivity, consistent with the kind of statements Hamas forces hostages to say for psychological propaganda videos.

The document indicated that, even in the event of a ceasefire agreement, Hamas would continue to find ways to extend the war and re-arm.

“During the negotiations for the second phase (of the ceasefire, ed.), Hamas will allow the Red Cross to visit some of the prisoners as a gesture of goodwill and to convey messages to their relatives,” the document said; however, this concession was intended to increase pressure on Israel to extend the ceasefire and not resume military action.

The document recommended further complicating negotiations, regardless of the costs to Palestinian civilians.

“Important clauses in the deal should be improved upon, even if negotiations continue over a longer period of time.”

The terror group will extend the conflict even though its “military capacity has been weakened.”

The document also discussed the release of Palestinian prisoners and supported the proposal that “Arab forces be stationed along the eastern and northern borders” with Israel.”

The purpose is to serve “as a buffer to prevent the enemy from entering Gaza after the war ends until they (Hamas) have reorganized their ranks and military capabilities.”

Emphasized throughout the document is that Israel should be seen as the blameworthy party if a hostage deal falls through.

“The media must be made aware that Hamas agreed, but that the deal failed due to Israel’s stubbornness” and that Israel should be “held responsible for the failure of an agreement,” the document says.



Bild commented that any mention of the Philadelphi corridor is missing from the document, which is the apparent cause of the current impasse in negotiations between Hamas and Israel.

“If it’s so crucial, it’s very strange it wasn’t included in the document,” BILD said.