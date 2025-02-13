Hamas forced hostage to stage her own death, smashed in captive’s teeth

Daniella Gilboa was forced to stage her own death for a propaganda film; a Thai hostage had his teeth smashed in.

By Batya Jerenberg, World Israel News

The physical and mental torture that Hamas inflicted on the hostages included forcing one hostage to stage her own death and destroying the teeth of another.

Daniella Gilboa had to lie still while covered with white powder and debris as a terrorist filmed her for a propaganda video that would falsely claim she was killed in an IDF airstrike in Gaza, her mother said Wednesday.

Her captors came in with a camera and told her “Today we are filming you dead,” which led her to believe that they were going to kill her, Orly Gilboa said.

Terrified, she pleaded with them not to murder her.

At the end, they used only a blurred picture of Gilboa’s supposed dead body to accompany a statement in November claiming that “one of the enemy’s female prisoners was killed in an area that is under Zionist aggression in the northern Gaza Strip.”

The picture immediately led to fears of her death because it showed a tattoo on the body just like one that Gilboa has.

The fact that this preyed greatly on the young IDF observer’s mind could be surmised by the first thing she told her parents upon her release last month.

“When she saw me and my husband for the first time, she apologized for how she caused us to feel this whole time,” her mother said, even though the fault lay solely with Hamas.

Last January, Hamas had forced Gilboa and two other hostages to speak on a video it released as a form of psychological warfare on Israel and the hostages’ families.

Channel 12 reported Wednesday that one of the five Thai workers that the terrorists released last week from Gaza had had his teeth smashed in by one of his captors, who slammed a rifle butt into his mouth.

While he and his friends were beginning their recovery at the Shamir-Assaf Harofeh Medical Center, specialists in the oral and maxillofacial surgery department did extensive repair work on his mouth.

Some of the freed Thai hostages also needed treatment for gunshot wounds, and all of them received initial psychological care as well.

After spending ten days in the hospital, all five were flown back to their home country.

Their physicians have prepared plans for follow-up care to be carried out in Thailand with Israeli funding. This includes continuing to pay for dental treatments for this man until his mouth and teeth are fully rehabilitated.

The government has granted the Thais permanent residency rights in Israel in recognition of their horrific treatment at the hands of Israel’s enemies, and they will receive a monthly stipend of NIS9,000 shekels for the rest of their lives as victims of Arab terror.

As freedom slowly reinvigorates the hostages Hamas has released in the last month, more stories of the terrorists’ cruelty appear almost every day.