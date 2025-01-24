Hamas is ‘making a big comeback’ in Gaza during ceasefire, experts war

Dr. Michael Milshtein: ‘From their perspective, the cost (of the Gaza war) was justified.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Hamas is rebuilding in Gaza and, from their own point of view, the terror group is “making a big comeback,” experts warn.

Dr. Michael Milshtein, a senior researcher at the Dayan Center at Tel Aviv University, told 103FM on Thursday that Hamas is using the ceasefire as an opportunity to attempt to reassert its control over Gaza.

“Their situation isn’t that bad. It feels terrible to say it, especially since we were hoping to see an organization that was battered, beaten, and barely hanging on,” Milshtein said.

He mentioned that Hamas has announced schools re-opening, although 85% of them no longer exist, and a deployment of 6,000 Hamas’ police’ on the streets.

“We need to understand the mindset of many Palestinians, particularly Hamas. From their perspective, the cost was justified. In their eyes, 50,000 lives lost and the destruction of Gaza are seen as the necessary price for the harm done to Israel and to reclaim their national pride,” Milshtein said.

“I’m not endorsing their views, but this is their narrative, and it’s crucial that we recognize it,” he added.

Since the ceasefire, Hamas terrorists, who were dressed in regular clothes, are now parading through the streets in Gaza wearing the terror organization’s uniforms.

Images show Hamas terrorists standing on top of vehicles and brandishing weapons, surrounded by cheering crowds.

During the 15-month war with Hamas, Israel dismantled 24 Hamas battalions and killed 20,000-25,000 terrorists.

However, Yoni Ben-Menachem, a senior Middle East analyst for the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs, said, “The transfer of many IDF troops to southern Lebanon eased the pressure on Hamas, allowing them a chance to regroup.”

He continued, “This shift enabled Hamas to rebuild, and just last month, they managed to recruit 4,000 new fighters, funded by the sale of humanitarian aid entering Gaza.”

“Hamas is rebuilding, and it’s possible that they’ll try to maintain control of Gaza. With the ceasefire in place, Hamas has the freedom to act as it wishes, and it has managed to survive militarily,” Ben-Menachem said.

He added, “As of yesterday, 600 trucks carrying aid are entering Gaza daily, marking a significant increase. Hamas will likely exploit this aid by selling it and using the proceeds to recruit more terrorists.”