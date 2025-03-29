Hamas releases second propaganda video of Israeli captive Elkana Bohbot

Bohbot, an Israeli-Colombian dual national from Mevaseret Zion near Jerusalem, was kidnapped by terrorists from the Supernova music festival near Kibbutz Re’im.

By JNS

The Hamas terrorist organization on Saturday night released a second propaganda video of Israeli hostage Elkana Bohbot, pleading for his freedom.

Bohbot’s family authorized the publication of the footage.

“For the second time, I am prisoner No. 22. I want to tell you, prime minister … every morning I wake up without my son! Without my wife! … I want to get out of here!” Bohbot is seen as saying in the video, breaking into tears.

The captive’s family said in a statement, “We are anxious and worried. How much longer can Elkana survive in the hell of Gaza? We are pleading with the people of Israel—listen to Elkana’s cry. Do not forget him. We must save him and our brothers in captivity. This is the second sign of life we have received this week. How many more will there be? Signs of life must not become final memories.

“Elkana, if you can hear us—we will not stop fighting until you come home to us.”

On Monday, Hamas published a video of Bohbot, 35, alongside fellow hostage Yosef-Haim Ohana, 24.

Bohbot and 58 other hostages, of whom 24 are believed by Israel to be alive, have been held in Gaza for 540 days, ever since Hamas led a massive onslaught on Israel’s northwestern Negev on Oct. 7, 2023, killing roughly 1,200 people and abducting 251 more into the Strip.

Bohbot, an Israeli-Colombian dual national from Mevaseret Zion near Jerusalem, was kidnapped by terrorists from the Supernova music festival near Kibbutz Re’im.

He was abducted while he and a friend tried to provide aid to wounded fellow partygoers amid Hamas’s massacre.

Bohbot was previously last seen in video footage of the terrorist attack, in which he lay crumpled on the floor with his face bloodied and eyes wide with fear.

On Saturday, rumors surfaced that Hamas had agreed to another hostage-terrorist swap agreement, which would see the release of five abductees, including Israeli-American Edan Alexander, ahead of Passover.

However, Israeli officials said that a significant gap remained between the negotiating parties, with Israel demanding the release of at least 10 hostages.

On March 18, the IDF renewed “extensive” strikes on Hamas terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip, after Phase 1 of the previous hostage-prisoner deal expired at midnight of March 1.

The revived Israeli military campaign has been officially named “Operation Strength and Sword.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said the military was acting after Hamas terrorists rebuffed several proposals by US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff to extend the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire.