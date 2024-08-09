Hamas reportedly demands release of 2nd intifada mastermind Barghouti in exchange for hostages

Hamas is also demanding the release of Ahmad Sadat, imprisoned for the murder of Minister Rehavam Zeevi in 2001.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

As negotiations for a hostage deal resume, Hamas is demanding the release of 2nd Intifada mastermind Marwan Barghouti and other terrorist murderers in exchange for Israeli captives, Sky News Arabic reported on Friday.

Barghouti is currently serving several life sentences for murdering Israelis and had planned the Second Intifada between 2000 and 2005 that claimed the lives of thousands of Israelis.

In addition, Hamas is also demanding the release of Ahmad Sadat, head of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), who played a significant role in the 2001 murder of Minister Rehavam Zeevi, the most senior Israeli official to be killed in a terror attack.

Sadat began serving a 30-year sentence in 2008 and is expected to be 85 on his release.

Yahya Sinwar, who was also a prisoner in Israel released in exchange for IDF soldier Gilad Shalit, is the new political head of Hamas after the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and is reportedly demanding the release of these and other terrorists who have murdered Israelis.

Official sources have noted, “Right now, there is no breakthrough in the negotiations for a deal, and at any rate Hamas has not yet responded to the proposal. The Prime Minister has agreed to the request by the US and negotiators to send a delegation to Cairo on August 15.”

According to a March poll of Arabs in Gaza, Judea, and Samaria, Marwan Barghouti would win Palestinian elections.

Dr. Khalil Shikaki, director of Ramallah’s Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research (PCPSR), published a survey showing that 60 percent of Palestinians would elect Barghouti.

The poll, which was taken before the assassination of Haniyeh, found that Barghouti would be the winner if he were running against Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and Fatah leader Mahmoud Abbas.