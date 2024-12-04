Hamas says it will execute hostages if IDF attempts rescue missions

Photographs of Israelis still held hostage by Hamas terrorists in Gaza, at "Hostage Square" in Tel Aviv. March 10, 2024. (Miriam Alster/FLASH90)

Israel‘s Nuseirat rescue operation on June 9 saw Israeli forces free four hostages, who had been held by Hamas since October 2023.

By Algemeiner and Reuters Staff

The Palestinian terrorist group Hamas said it had information that Israel intended to carry out a hostage rescue operation similar to one conducted in Gaza’s Nuseirat camp in June and threatened to “neutralize” the captives if any such action took place, according to an internal statement seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

In the statement dated Nov. 22, Hamas told its operatives not to consider what the repercussions of following the instructions might be and said it held Israel responsible for the fate of the hostages.

The statement, which a senior Hamas source told Reuters was circulated to its factions by the intelligence unit of the group’s military wing Izz el-Deen al-Qassam Brigades, did not say when any Israeli operation was expected to take place.

There was no immediate Israeli response to the statement. On Wednesday, Israeli media cited Defense Minister Israel Katz as saying pressure on Hamas was increasing and this time “we will really be able to advance a hostage deal.”

Israel‘s Nuseirat rescue operation on June 9 saw Israeli forces free four hostages, who had been held by Hamas since October 2023.

In the Hamas statement, the group told its operatives to “tighten” the living conditions of the captives and said this should be done in accordance with instructions issued after the Nuseirat operation.

In a section titled “recommendations,” Hamas also instructed its operatives to “activate neutralization orders … as an immediate and swift response to any adventure by the enemy.”

Hamas-led Palestinian terrorists kidnapped over 250 hostages during their invasion of and massacre across southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. About 1,200 people were killed in the onslaught, and thousands more were wounded.

Israel responded with an ongoing military campaign to its south in Hamas-ruled Gaza to free the hostages and dismantle the terrorist group’s military and governing capabilities.

Hamas is still holding 101 hostages — including 97 who were kidnapped amid the Oct 7. atrocities, at least a third of whom are believed to be dead.