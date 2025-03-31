Released hostages give harrowing accounts of Nimrod Cohen’s inhumane treatment in captivity

Nimrod Cohen seen in a Hamas propaganda video (in red circle) (Screenshot/YouTube)

Cohen, a 20-year-old armored corps soldier, was abducted from his tank on October 7th, and since he is a soldier, he is treated with extra harshness.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Released hostages have advocated for captive Nimrod Cohen and have given heart-rending accounts of Hamas’s inhumane treatment of him.

He was confined in a cage intended for animals and subjected to torture and harsh interrogation.

Cohen’s hands were shackled, and he was forced to watch videos of his friends being killed.

According to the released hostages, his psychological condition had deteriorated, although he urged them to relay the following message to his family: “I am okay. Don’t worry. I love you.”

The reports also indicate that Cohen has a severe rash all over his body for which he is not receiving medical treatment and an ear infection, which was most likely caused by prolonged confinement in a Gaza tunnel.

Cohen was held alongside the Horn brothers, Yair and Eitan, although Yair was released in February.

His mother, Vicki, describes Nimrod as a sensitive, introverted, and quiet young man with a big heart. He shies away from conflict and is deeply loved by his friends.

His father, Yehuda Cohen, recalls desperately trying to reach him on October 7th, but to no avail.

“I sent a WhatsApp message, but of course, there was no response,” he said.

On Monday night, Israel proposed a new hostage deal plan that would require Hamas to release 11 living hostages, including American citizen Edan Alexander, on the first day, followed by a 40-day ceasefire.

Israel is also advocating for the release of 16 additional captives as part of the agreement.

In response, Hamas has proposed a gradual hostage release plan linked to a 50-day ceasefire. Israel is now awaiting an official response as negotiations continue.