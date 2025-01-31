Hamas sends Israel names of hostages slated for release on Saturday

Israelis attend a rally calling for the release of Israelis held kidnapped by Hamas terrorists in Gaza, at the entrance to Jerusalem, September 1, 2024. (Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Hamas propaganda chief Abu Obeida named them Ofer Kalderon, 54, Keith Siegel, 65, and Yarden Bibas, 35, in a post on his official Telegram channel.

By JNS

Jerusalem has received the names of the three hostages who are set to be released from captivity in the Gaza Strip under the Israel-Hamas ceasefire, the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office confirmed on Friday.

“A detailed response will be provided after reviewing the list and updating families,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said.

The captives scheduled for release are three men, Hamas propaganda chief Abu Obeida said, naming them as Ofer Kalderon, 54, Keith Siegel, 65, and Yarden Bibas, 35, in a post on his official Telegram channel.

The only men set to be released in this first phase of the ceasefire agreement are those aged 50 and above, or who are ill or wounded.

Under the terms of the agreement, the Palestinian terrorist group was obligated to release women and children hostages before men.

Bibas’s wife, Shiri, 33, and their two young sons, Ariel, 5, and Kfir, 2, are on the list of the 33 hostages to be released in the first phase of the truce. Hamas, however, has claimed that Shiri, Ariel and Kfir have been killed.

Siegel is a dual Israeli-American citizen.

According to Israeli estimates, there are 82 hostages still in Hamas captivity in Gaza, including 79 abducted during the Oct. 7 attacks.

Of the 251 hostages taken on Oct. 7, 2023, 172 have been returned or rescued, and Hamas is believed to be holding 35 bodies, 34 of them taken during the cross-border invasion and that of IDF Lt. Hadar Goldin, which was taken by the Palestinian terrorist group in 2014.