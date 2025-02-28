Hamas sleeper cell plotted attack on Israeli embassy in Germany

The terrorists had ambitious targets in mind including the Israeli Embassy in Berlin, the US Air Base in Ramstein, and Berlin’s Tempelhof Airport.

By Jewish Breaking News

The long-awaited trial for four Hamas terrorists suspected of plotting attacks against high-profile targets across Germany has finally begun.

“For the first time in Germany, people are facing charges of participating as members of the foreign terrorist organization Hamas,” said prosecutor Jochen Weingarten at the start of the proceedings on Tuesday.

Lebanese-born citizens, Ibrahim El-R, Abdelhamid Al A., along with Egyptian Mohamed B., and Dutch citizen Nazih R. spent years establishing and maintaining weapons caches across multiple countries.

Their European residency permits made them invaluable to an organization seeking to spread global jihad.

According to federal prosecutors, their mission began in spring 2019, when Ibrahim El-R. traveled to Bulgaria. There, he established a weapons depot stocked with ammunition and firearms, including a Kalashnikov rifle.

Just months later, he cleared out another weapons cache in Denmark, bringing at least one pistol back to Germany.

The weapons lay dormant for years. Then in August 2023, Ibrahim El-R. returned to Bulgaria just weeks before Hamas would attack Israel on October 7th. After war broke out in Gaza, Hamas leadership activated its European terror cell.

Over the summer, the four suspects repeatedly traveled from Berlin searching for another weapons cache they believed was hidden somewhere in Poland, though they never located it.

The terrorists had ambitious targets in mind including the Israeli Embassy in Berlin, the US Air Base in Ramstein, and Berlin’s Tempelhof Airport.

Thankfully, their dreams of murdering innocent people were foiled when three of them were arrested in December 2023 on German soil while the fourth, Nazih R., was apprehended in the Netherlands and extradited in February 2024.