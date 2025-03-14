Hamas-supporting lobbyists pressure DNC to abandon Israel

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris phone banks with volunteers at the DNC headquarters on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)



Left-wing anti-Israel groups accused the Democratic Party of ‘villainizing’ and ‘ignoring’ voters who questioned America’s support for Israel’s defensive operations in Gaza.

By Jewish Breaking News

Four months after getting trounced by Donald Trump in the presidential elections, Kamala Harris and Democratic leadership find themselves besieged by Hamas apologists demanding a radical overhaul of the party’s Israel policy.

In a blistering four-page joint letter to the DNC obtained by POLITICO, IMEU Policy Project, IfNotNow, Gen-Z for Change, and Justice Democrats accuse the Harris campaign of systematically “villainizing” and “ignoring” voters who questioned America’s support for Israel’s defensive operations in Gaza. Campaign staffers were also instructed to ignore any mention of the conflict in voter outreach efforts.

“The chasm between the Democratic base and the Harris campaign could have been narrowed and course-corrected months prior to the election,” they wrote. “The pattern of disregarding and ignoring the issues Democratic voters care about, be it rising costs of living or ending U.S. complicity in war crimes abroad, will not lead to winning elections.”

The letter also demands newly installed DNC Chair Ken Martin investigate whether Harris and Biden’s refusal to abandon Israel cost Democrats the White House. As evidence, they tout self-serving polling from IMEU and YouGov claiming “ending Israel’s violence in Gaza” outranked the economy by 30% as the top concern for Harris-to-Trump defectors.

Of course they conveniently omit any polling that consistently showed Americans broadly supporting Israel’s right to defend itself after Hamas slaughtered over 1,200 Israelis, including women and children, on October 7, 2023.

With President Trump pursuing decidedly pro-Israel policies and midterms looming on the horizon, Democratic leaders now face the unenviable choice between appeasing their radical anti-Israel wing and reconnecting with mainstream voters who recognize Hamas as the bloodthirsty terrorists that they truly are.