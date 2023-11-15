Hamas terrorists face ‘new more restrictive policy’ in Israeli prisons

Prison Commissioner: ‘There’s no going back’ on prison policy for convicted terrorists

By World Israel News Staff

Israel Prison Chief Commissioner Katy Perry vowed to revamp the system for confining convicted terrorists and promised there was “no going back” to the pre-October 7th standards of treatment for jailed security prisoners.

“I am engaging in discussions with security officials, and the stance we are taking at the IPS is to hold security prisoners entirely differently from the past,” Perry said.

Since the beginning of the war against Hamas, 2,600 terrorists have been detained, most from Judea and Samaria and a large number from Gaza, mainly from the deadly Hamas Nukhba force. The total number of terrorists in Israeli prisons is 7,254.

Perry reported that Nukhba terrorists are being held 4-8 in a cell and isolated from other types of prisoners.

When dealing with the most dangerous terrorist prisoners, such as Nukhba, Perry said, “We are studying them and their capabilities” and are training guards and wardens on how to deal with them securely.

In the past, there have been numerous cases of imprisoned terrorists violating the rules and even assaulting guards and fellow inmates. In some cases, terrorists gained access to forbidden SIM cards and even reward money from Hamas for killing Israelis.

In 2022, a Palestinian woman from Shechem (Nablus) stabbed a prison guard with a pair of scissors while visiting a family member. Although the guard recovered from the wound, incidents such as this point to security risks in Israel’s prisons.